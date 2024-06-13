Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.39 and its 200 day moving average is $542.43. The firm has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.97.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

