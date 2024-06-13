Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $20,595,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,282,000. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 274,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

CVX stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,015,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.74. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

