Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.65 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.23. 962,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,424. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

