Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Acquired by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after buying an additional 981,159 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $9,000,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

