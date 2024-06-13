Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.45. 262,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,743,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

MNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $551.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

