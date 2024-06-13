Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Up 7.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 818,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,752,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNMD shares. Baird R W upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $551.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.64.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.