MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Down 66.9% in May

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the May 15th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

INKT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,680. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.06. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

