Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Short Interest Update

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Stock Performance

Shares of Minor Hotels Europe & Americas stock remained flat at $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Minor Hotels Europe & Americas has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Company Profile

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Italy, Benelux, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It also offers procurement network, real estate, call center and catering, as well as corporate and management services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, SA and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, SA in June 2014.

