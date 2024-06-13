Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) CAO Christopher A. Moore Sells 8,153 Shares

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,218. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 504,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 439,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

