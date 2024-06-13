Mizuho Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $20.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Get Chewy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 128,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.