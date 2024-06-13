MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $85.99. Approximately 98,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 172,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Specifically, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $83,180.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,452.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $83,180.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,452.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ML has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $904.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. MoneyLion’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $3,742,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

