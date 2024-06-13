Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $235.28 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $235.28 million and $4.07 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00047659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,123,016,413 coins and its circulating supply is 874,521,502 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

