MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

