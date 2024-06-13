M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,064 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.64. 1,044,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,545. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

