National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 812.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

