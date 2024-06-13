National Bankshares Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$32.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$33.50 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERO. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.54.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ERO opened at C$28.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. 10.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.