Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Sells $387,412.55 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $387,412.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,944,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,452,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dipender Saluja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $396,993.60.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. Analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.