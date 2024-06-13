Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 263.2% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656. Nayax has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $788.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter worth $9,170,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter worth $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nayax by 152.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NYAX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

