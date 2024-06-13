Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.06% of Nayax worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ NYAX remained flat at $24.00 on Thursday. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $788.40 million, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nayax Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NYAX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

