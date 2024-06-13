NEAR Protocol Price Hits $6.06 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $312.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.06 or 0.00009094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,195,402,232 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,989,616 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

