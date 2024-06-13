Needham & Company LLC Lowers Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

PERI stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $424.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. Research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Perion Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Perion Network by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

