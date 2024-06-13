Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,376.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,262.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,234.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $764.49 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

