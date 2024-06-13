Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $624.90 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $624.90 million and approximately $45.48 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,918.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.90 or 0.00664032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00114924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00038137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.00259890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00077108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,023,733,360 coins and its circulating supply is 44,342,122,231 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.