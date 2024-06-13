Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 373.4% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

NEVDF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver and iron magnetite ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow Copper property that consist of approximately 28.8 square-mile land patented claims located in Yerington, Nevada.

