Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 373.4% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nevada Copper Price Performance
NEVDF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
