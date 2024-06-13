New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 409000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 5.39.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
