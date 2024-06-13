New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
New Fortress Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 157.1% per year over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
