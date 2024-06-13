New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.61. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $48.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

