New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stake Cut by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC cut its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,774 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. 2,363,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,288. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.48.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

