NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $535.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $559.17 and a 200-day moving average of $576.14. NewMarket has a one year low of $396.07 and a one year high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NewMarket by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 29.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

