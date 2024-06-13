NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,722. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.77. NEXGEL has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NEXGEL

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of NEXGEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.