NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NEXGEL Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NXGL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,722. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.77. NEXGEL has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%.
About NEXGEL
NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.
