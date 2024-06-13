Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 55,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,378. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 6.23%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Further Reading

