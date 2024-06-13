Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Down 81.5% in May

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NISN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 86,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,866. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.52% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.