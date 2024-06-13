Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 28295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.24 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market capitalization of £7.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.14, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

