NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a growth of 2,023.3% from the May 15th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 84.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 137,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,885. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.20%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

