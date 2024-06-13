Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.417 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NMAI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,582. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $335,805.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,748,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,653,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

