Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

