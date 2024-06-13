NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $145.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $126.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,870 shares of company stock worth $230,147,038 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,922,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

