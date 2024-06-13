O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading 1.3% Higher

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.88. 10,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

