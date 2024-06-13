O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading 1.3% Higher

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.88. 10,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
O3 Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.
About O3 Mining
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than O3 Mining
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.