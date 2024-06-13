Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Position Increased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

OAKU remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Thursday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

