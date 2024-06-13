Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100.93 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $856.10 million and $100.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.47 or 0.05195282 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00048335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002423 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.12220102 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $82,790,049.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

