Oasis Network Trading Up 4% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $825.60 million and approximately $66.20 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.03 or 0.05175319 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00047218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002391 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.12973642 USD and is up 6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $99,313,812.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

