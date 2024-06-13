Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,063,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 308,892 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,060 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.