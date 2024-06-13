OncoCyte (OCX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX):
- 6/11/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/5/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – OncoCyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – OncoCyte had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.60 to $4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – OncoCyte had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – OncoCyte had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.86.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- C3.ai Stock: The Rising Powerhouse in the AI Industry
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.