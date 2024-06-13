OncoCyte (OCX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX):

6/11/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – OncoCyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

5/12/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – OncoCyte had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.60 to $4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – OncoCyte had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2024 – OncoCyte had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

