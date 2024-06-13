Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

OCC remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

