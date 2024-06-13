Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OLCLY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,587. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oriental Land will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

