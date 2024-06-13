Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.16.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
