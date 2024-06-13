Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

In other news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,580,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.