PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $230.36 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,482,173 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,482,173.1294119 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.28077744 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $7,496,427.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

