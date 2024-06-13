Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $211,487.76 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 736,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,677,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
