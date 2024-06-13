PAID Network (PAID) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $139,927.33

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $139,927.33 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.08955765 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $90,918.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

