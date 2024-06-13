Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$35.75

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$35.25 to C$35.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:PAAS opened at C$27.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$16.50 and a 1-year high of C$31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.17.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pan American Silver Company Profile

In other Pan American Silver news, Director Gillian Winckler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total transaction of C$86,850.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.01, for a total transaction of C$189,595.14. Also, Director Gillian Winckler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total value of C$86,850.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,114 shares of company stock worth $488,483. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

